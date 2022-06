June means many things to a lot of people, but to the LGBTQIA+ community, it signals Pride month. Once only celebrated by the gay community and some allies, Pride has grown into a global phenomenon with parties, parades, street fairs, and so much more. The month grew out of a day—June 28, 1969—to mark the start of the gay liberation movement following an uprising sparked by police raiding the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The patrons—many of whom were trans women of color—fought back and a three-day battle with the police ensued. The community now gathers in cities during June (and other months depending on where they are in the world) to celebrate the brave, queer folks who stood up against oppression.

