ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Schaumburg woman killed, 2 kids hurt in Florida parasailing accident

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1t2C_0fwC3PmL00

MARATHON, Fla. — A suburban woman was killed and two children were hurt in a parasailing accident in Florida on Memorial Day.

Per a spokesperson with the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission, a woman and two juvenile males, all from Schaumburg, were parasailing when winds picked up.

The parasail struck the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the city of Marathon, about 50 miles north of Key West.

The injured woman succumbed to her injuries. Two boys were hurt, with one transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Read More Chicago News headlines

FWC and the United States Coast Guard are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
Marathon, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
Key West, FL
Schaumburg, IL
Crime & Safety
Key West, FL
Sports
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Florida Accidents
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marathon, FL
Sports
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
Schaumburg, IL
Sports
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed in Peotone crash

PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEOTONE, IL
WGN News

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasailing#Accident#Chicago News#Fwc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

2 Elmhurst women charged with breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

ELMHURST, Ill. — Two women from Illinois have been charged with taking part in the mob action at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kimberly DiFrancesco and Trudy Castle are facing several charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The women were allegedly inside the building for around 30 […]
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man charged with fiery crash that killed 17-year-old passenger

LOMBARD, Ill. - Bond has been set at $750,000 for an Elgin man accused of driving under the influence, crashing a vehicle and killing his 17-year-old passenger last year. Raymond Griffin, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor speeding 35+ over the speed limit.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll […]
CBS Chicago

Boy and girl, both 15, shot in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 15-year-olds were shot and wounded in South Shore Tuesday evening. At 6:30 p.m., the teenage boy and girl were on the front porch of a home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone on the street took out a gun and shot them both, police said. The boy was shot in the buttocks, the girl in the hand, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy