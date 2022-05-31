Schaumburg woman killed, 2 kids hurt in Florida parasailing accident

MARATHON, Fla. — A suburban woman was killed and two children were hurt in a parasailing accident in Florida on Memorial Day.

Per a spokesperson with the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission, a woman and two juvenile males, all from Schaumburg, were parasailing when winds picked up.

The parasail struck the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the city of Marathon, about 50 miles north of Key West.

The injured woman succumbed to her injuries. Two boys were hurt, with one transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

FWC and the United States Coast Guard are investigating.

