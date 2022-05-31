Memorial Day Weekend Brings Start of Summer Tourism Season to Northern Michigan

Tourism season is back, and it started with a big boost in business throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

For many businesses across northern Michigan, the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. Alden Outfitters Manager Jennifer King says, “Memorial weekend is the kick off to our entire season. Being a seasonal business that is Memorial Day through Labor Day that is our main tourist season.”

Whether it’s the traffic on the road, on the water, or the foot traffic inside stores and restaurants, traffic means business in northern Michigan. Tony Smedra, with Torch Lake Beer Company, says the weekend was “really, really busy. Busier than expected. So we’re excited for the season. It should be a good one.”

In Antrim County, Torch Lake is a major draw for visitors, and the village of Alden saw quite the rush this weekend. King says Alden is “one of those hidden gems.” As one of the many spots along Torch Lake, and as a shortcut for some people traveling from Traverse City to Bellaire, Alden is perfectly placed for summer tourism traffic. And the businesses here say they are primed to make the most of it.

“This is one of those few little towns you can park anywhere. You can walk the little strip and go from store to store. Grab some lunch, drink some wine. Do a little shopping,” King says.

Smedra adds, Everybody’s families are up here and everybody is having a good time. It’s Torch Lake, and the sandbar, so it’s always a good time here.”

King says it’s a good feeling to see the traffic return, after a slowdown from the pandemic and the off-season. “It’s nice when you work so hard those spring weeks trying to get the stores cleaned and get them stacked and get them opened. As in years past getting merchandise has been a little bit of a trick this year. To have merchandise, to actually be open, run business hours. It’s great to see people out and see people traveling.”

Smedra says business for the next few months will depend a lot on getting cooperation from Mother Nature. “It all depends on the weather being on Torch. When people get their boats in, being on the sandbar so the wheels are just starting turning. It’s going to get busier.”

King agrees. “Hopefully the weather is going to cooperate and will have a wonderful season. When you’re on a lake like this there’s very little to complain about.”