ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Start of Summer Tourism Season to Northern Michigan

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7VTp_0fwC31vO00

Tourism season is back, and it started with a big boost in business throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

For many businesses across northern Michigan, the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. Alden Outfitters Manager Jennifer King says, “Memorial weekend is the kick off to our entire season. Being a seasonal business that is Memorial Day through Labor Day that is our main tourist season.”

Whether it’s the traffic on the road, on the water, or the foot traffic inside stores and restaurants, traffic means business in northern Michigan. Tony Smedra, with Torch Lake Beer Company, says the weekend was “really, really busy. Busier than expected. So we’re excited for the season. It should be a good one.”

In Antrim County, Torch Lake is a major draw for visitors, and the village of Alden saw quite the rush this weekend. King says Alden is “one of those hidden gems.” As one of the many spots along Torch Lake, and as a shortcut for some people traveling from Traverse City to Bellaire, Alden is perfectly placed for summer tourism traffic. And the businesses here say they are primed to make the most of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu6uF_0fwC31vO00

“This is one of those few little towns you can park anywhere. You can walk the little strip and go from store to store. Grab some lunch, drink some wine. Do a little shopping,” King says.

Smedra adds, Everybody’s families are up here and everybody is having a good time. It’s Torch Lake, and the sandbar, so it’s always a good time here.”

King says it’s a good feeling to see the traffic return, after a slowdown from the pandemic and the off-season. “It’s nice when you work so hard those spring weeks trying to get the stores cleaned and get them stacked and get them opened. As in years past getting merchandise has been a little bit of a trick this year. To have merchandise, to actually be open, run business hours. It’s great to see people out and see people traveling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9nvU_0fwC31vO00

Smedra says business for the next few months will depend a lot on getting cooperation from Mother Nature. “It all depends on the weather being on Torch. When people get their boats in, being on the sandbar so the wheels are just starting turning. It’s going to get busier.”

King agrees. “Hopefully the weather is going to cooperate and will have a wonderful season. When you’re on a lake like this there’s very little to complain about.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

This Log Cabin Airbnb is Only 22 Steps From Lake Michigan

If you're looking for a log cabin Airbnb that sits directly on Lake Michigan...you found it. Located in Suttons Bay, this massive log cabin is literally 22 steps from the back porch to Lake Michigan. Over the past of couple years, I've fallen in love with renting Airbnb properties. As...
9&10 News

Tough Jobs: Facility Technician at City Opera House

With performances and hundreds of other year round events like the Traverse City Film Festival and National Writers Series to conferences, weddings and family reunions — The City Opera house is an iconic part of Traverse City but maybe even more iconic than the building itself and history behind it, are the rows of perfectly lined chairs.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellaire, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Alden, MI
City
Lake, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Antrim County, MI
Bellaire, MI
Government
Antrim County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Labor Day#Northern Michigan#Alden Outfitters#Torch Lake Beer Company
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Peaceful Paradise in Long Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a fantastic home on the north end of Long Lake in Traverse City. “This is the closest property to Traverse City and still some of the highest water quality in the world here...
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Mauby Cherry Blossoms at Sunrise

Every spring, wineries across our region celebrate the cherry blossoms. They put on a show in orchards for miles and miles with their pretty petals. For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us to Mauby in Suttons Bay to see the blossoms at sunrise.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
100.7 WITL

The Ghost Town of Alabaster, Michigan

Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Northwest MI Habitat for Humanity Building Modular Homes in Alanson

Ten modular homes are making their way to the Meadowlands subdivision in Alanson, marking another season for northwest Michigan’s Habitat for Humanity. Northern Michigan, like many communities, has been suffering with affordable housing for some time, and Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity has taken action, building over 15 new homes in the area this year, with many more scheduled through 2025.
ALANSON, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan is Home to Three of the Top 100 Golf Courses in America

Michigan has no shortage of great golf courses to play. According to a 2021 list from Golf Digest, Michigan has three golf courses in the Top 100 in America. Anyone that has golfed these courses knows why. However, if you haven't golfed at these three courses, you can now add them to your bucket list for the summer of 2022...if you can find a way to play them.
FRANKFORT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

TEN YEARS ON: Michigan DNR Remembers Large U.P. Wildfire

(Courtesy: Kathleen Lavey, Michigan DNR) Michigan’s fire season starts in early spring, when leaves and grasses remain dry from fall and winter and trees are not yet green. In fire danger terms, the spring of 2012 was almost a perfect storm, Keith Magnusson remembers, with a mild, dry winter and a March with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Traffic to Downtown Charlevoix Businesses

Downtown businesses in Charlevoix experienced a big rush this holiday weekend to kick off the summer. Memorial Day weekend is always a busy weekend for the city, and this year saw no exception. Hotels, including the Weathervane Terrance Inn, were fully booked all weekend due to the number of guests and even multiple weddings being held. Downtown businesses also saw a spike with people from around the state visiting its many shops and restaurants along the way.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy