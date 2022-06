Officials with the Los Angeles County Health Department issued a rare warning to parents about fentanyl after three local teenagers nearly died from overdoses. The dealer reportedly called them ecstasy, but the counterfeit pills were contaminated with fentanyl and the LA County Health Department said the pills nearly killed three unsuspecting teenagers last week. Officials at the health department issued a warning to local parents that read in part:"The adolescents purchased blue circular tablets from an online dealer, who they reported arrived with a large bag of these pills, raising significant concerns for the possibility of ongoing overdoses in Los Angeles County." Juli...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO