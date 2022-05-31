Rays' Wander Franco (quad) placed on injured list

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White said at first he wasn't sure if he could even make the catch. But he just jumped as high as he could at the wall."It's like he just kept going up," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "I thought he jumped up too early, and he just kept rising."White did make a spectacular leaping catch to take away a three-run homer from Ji-Man Choi in the first inning, and he later hit a long home run as the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Monday night.After White sprinted to the...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO