Woburn, MA

Baseball coach accused of 2008 rape of 15-year-old girl at Woburn batting cages

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZdqL_0fwC284G00
A baseball coach is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at batting cages in Woburn in 2008. (Bill Oxford/Getty Images)

WOBURN, Mass. — A baseball coach has been arrested in connection with the reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2008.

Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield, was arraigned Friday in Middlesex Superior Court on one count of rape of a child.

Prosecutors say Forbes was a coach and instructor at the Extra Innings batting cages in Woburn when he met the girl in 2008. Prior to the assault, he had inappropriate conversations with the girl, who frequented the batting cages, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege on one occasion, Forbes told the girl his computer was broken and asked her to come to his office, where he sexually assaulted her and refused to stop when asked. He then instructed her not to tell anyone what happened.

Another time, Forbes kissed the girl and engaged with inappropriate behavior with her at the batting cages, prosecutors say.

After the second incident, the girl never went back to the facility.

Forbes was released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 15.

