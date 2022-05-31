ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruni, TX

Bruni Elementary starts summer school with warm welcome

kgns.tv
 3 days ago

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Laredo Councilmember hopes to expand Shiloh bike trail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A proposal to expand the Shiloh Hike and Bike Trail will be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting. Currently the Springfield Avenue extension development is cutting through the trail system, so District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is working on expanding the eastern portion of the land.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

It feels like summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The summer heat is on and so is the countdown to winter because it’s just going to be nonstop heat for the next several days. On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 95 before we drop back into the mid-70s overnight then on Friday we’ll get back to the upper 90s.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD serves up summer meal program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the school year is over, the need for child nutrition continues. Starting on Wednesday, until the end of July, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer as part of LISD’s summer meals program. All kids have...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD Student with perfect attendance gets new car

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another local student with perfect attendance wins a brand new car!. Cecilia Rodriguez, a student from United High School, was the winner of the ninth Annual Kia in The Klassroom. Rodriguez won a brand new 2022 Kia Soul. A total of 16 semi-finalists, four from each...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD breaks ground on future middle school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District broke ground on a future middle school that is coming to the Mines Road area. On Friday morning UISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Juan Robert Ramirez School. It’s one of the last school projects that was created from...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Mexican Consulate to offer English and financing classes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several entities are teaming up to provide valuable life skills to anyone interested. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo, along with the Holding Institute, and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering community empowerment classes. People can attend the classes to learn English as a...
LAREDO, TX
#Summer School#Bruni Elementary
kgns.tv

LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are feeling lucky, an upcoming fundraiser is giving residents the chance to win some buck bucks while also helping a worthy cause. The “Life” organization is getting ready for its annual raffle fundraiser. On Wednesday, the prize bank got a little richer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pet of the Week: Velma

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - June is National Foster a Pet Month and what better pet to foster than our Pet of the Week!. This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Velma. Now Velma is a Great Pyrenees-mixed with a German Sheppard. Although she looks...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD students hit the books this summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Wednesday was the first day of summer classes for students over at United Independent School District. Many parents have been feeling apprehensive about sending their kids back to school, especially after the Uvalde tragedy. However, the district has spent the past few days getting ready and...
LAREDO, TX
Education
Education
kgns.tv

Hot Humid Weather, Then Hotter Beginning Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass has reached the Texas panhandle, and will reach the Hill Country before coming to a halt. Shower and thunderstorms will be most common near the front, south of which will be our hot and humid airmass. Hot desert air will begin to expand north and east from the Mexican Plateau Saturday as the cool airmass moves further away over the Mississippi Valley. The hottest weather will be Sunday through mid next week.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Former United South pitcher finds early pro success

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A former United South pitcher Marco Raya is getting set to take the mound as a starting pitcher for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the fifth time this season. The Minnesota Twins single A affiliate currently stand at the top of the west division with...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Knights Honored for their Work on the Diamond

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 1ST TEAM ALL DISTRICT- Jacob Garcia (INF), Juan Gonzalez (P/SS), Andres Pescina (P/SS), Raul Avila (INF) 2ND TEAM ALL DISTRICT- Sebastian Flores-Dunn (C), Jose ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez (INF) For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Cool Airmass Will Go By To Our North

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A humid gulf airmass is capped by a desert airmass higher up. This will bring a breezy humid night with low cloud forming toward morning. The desert air above will mix the low cloud away late Wednesday morning, leaving scattered cumulus clouds in our skies Wednesday afternoon. A cool airmass from the Great Plains will reach and stall out over the Hill Country Thursday, leaving us in the hot airmass. Desert air will have a greater influence on our weather beginning Sunday with very hot temperatures.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Educators across the state are shaken by the events that took place in Uvalde last week and Laredo is no different. Nixon High School Principal Cassandra Mendoza says she his horrified and heartbroken over this tragic incident. Mendoza says that her role as a mother plays...
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Health officials warn of common stomach bugs during the summer

Public health authorities are warning parents to keep their kids safe this summer from stomach bugs—especially when they're swimming. During the summer, stomach bugs are more common. More people in the pool means more transmission and more cases. The aquatic center in Pharr, just about to open up for...
PHARR, TX

