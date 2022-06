PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead following what was described as a “landslide” of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo. According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. on Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.” The property is on the southeast side of Pueblo. The spokesperson said the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall. Technical rescue teams were dispatched. It was confirmed that two people were buried in the landslide. The victims were working as subcontractors on the property.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO