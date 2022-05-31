ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Police remove 8,000 bees from Manhattan building

By Aliza Chasan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdWqI_0fwC0Ish00

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An NYPD detective captured and removed 8,000 honeybees from the side of 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan late Saturday night, police said.

The swarm of bees was relocated to an apple orchard. It’s not the first or biggest swarm of the year in New York City.

The NYPD bee unit got its first call of the year earlier in May, officials said. Around 20,000 bees were on a low-hanging tree branch in Queens.

Next total solar eclipse will pass through Upstate New York

Police also responded to a swarm of around 15,000 in Queens on May 15. A number of bee swarms have been removed in Times Square in recent years.

Officer Darren Mays of the NYPD’s beekeeper unit, previously explained to PIX11 why bees might swarm. If a hive is crowded, bees might head elsewhere for more room, he said.

Police use a special vacuum to remove the bees. The suction is controlled so the bees aren’t harmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Social worker’s last selfie before mysterious NYC taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Julio Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker who did mental health counseling for the poor, was enjoying a night out in Hell’s Kitchen in the early hours of April 21 when he took a smiling selfie. He was making a “peace” sign, his fingernails painted stylishly black. “It is the last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video shows daytime shootout between rival groups in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A wild Brooklyn shootout in broad daylight on Coney Island between members of two rival groups was caught on camera. Bullets began to fly at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in front of 2417 Mermaid Avenue. At least 36 rounds were fired, according to police. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
maggrand.com

New York City Girl, 16, stabbed in unprovoked broad-daylight attack (Video)

An assailant stabbed a 16-year-old New York City girl once in the back in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, a disturbing video released on Wednesday shows. The New York Police Department shared footage of the attack in which the teen is seen walking into the Urban Juice Bar & Grill on Rutland Road in Brownsville around 6 p.m. on May 22 when a man came up behind her, raised a black knife and stabbed her once in the left shoulder without saying a word.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Nypd#Upstate New York Police#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man faces criminal mischief charges in alleged graffiti incidents in Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old Port Richmond man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of graffiti incidents in Brooklyn, police said. Jeremiah Smith, of the 2100 block of Richmond Terrace, faces multiple criminal mischief and graffiti charges and one count of trespassing in connection to three separate incidents in Brooklyn, including one that dates back to last year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

NYC Apartment With Bathroom In Building's Hallway Still Costs $2400

Looking for apartments in New York City, is a pain right now. Rent prices are way up and everyone is looking!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show I mentioned how while looking for apartments on Street Easy and reaching out to get tours, one apartment that looked somewhat nice online, in my price range caught my eye. The apartment location is on the Upper East Side. When I reached out, the realtor sent me a link for what the actual apartment looked like and included that the toilet was in the HALLWAY of the building. Private and just yours but still in the hallway!
WKTV

NYC woman hears her brother's killing over the phone

NEW YORK (AP) - A longtime Transportation Security Administration worker has been shot to death on a New York City street while on the phone with his sister. She says she heard the gunshots that took her brother’s life. Police say 45-year-old Donovan Davy was killed shortly after midnight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Staten Island teen charged with hate crime after alleged anti-Semitic attack

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old from Staten Island is facing hate crime charges in connection to an alleged attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn in April. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, Logan Jones, 18, has been charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree-menacing, and third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy