The Springfield Art Association is welcoming the work of guest artist Sally Elliott for the month of June! Sally Elliott will be hosting a workshop June 2 & 3 from 1-4 PM in correlation to her exhibit in the M.G. Nelson Family Gallery. This workshop will be teaching her style and technique of using gouache and watercolors to help develop your style. You may start something new with her guidance or bring what you are working on. Sign up today!

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO