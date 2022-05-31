Saint Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of '22

The Saint Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame will grow in size in 2022.

The Hall of Fame will add Bishop LeBlond’s 2013 state champion softball team, inaugural Mustangs general manager Rick Muntean and Gus Sarris, founder of the Central baseball program.

LeBlond, coached by Wayne Miller, went 20-3 and went into the state tournament with a 17-game winning streak. LeBlond won the state championship 8-6, defeating South Calloway. The team is the first-ever Saint Joseph softball team to win a state championship.

Muntean joined the Mustangs as the first GM of the team, serving in that role until February of 2014.

He guided the Mustangs to three NBC World Series appearances and two MINK League championships.

Sarris was an educator and a high school coach for 59 years, and he also served in the army during World War 2. He was also an educator and coach for 31 years at Stewartsville, and 28 years Central.

The newest members of the St. Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame will be welcomed with a pregame ceremony held at Phil Welch Stadium at 6:30 p.m. June 25.