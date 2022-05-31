ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of '22

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TvWV_0fwBz5QM00

The Saint Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame will grow in size in 2022.

The Hall of Fame will add Bishop LeBlond’s 2013 state champion softball team, inaugural Mustangs general manager Rick Muntean and Gus Sarris, founder of the Central baseball program.

LeBlond, coached by Wayne Miller, went 20-3 and went into the state tournament with a 17-game winning streak. LeBlond won the state championship 8-6, defeating South Calloway. The team is the first-ever Saint Joseph softball team to win a state championship.

Muntean joined the Mustangs as the first GM of the team, serving in that role until February of 2014.

He guided the Mustangs to three NBC World Series appearances and two MINK League championships.

Sarris was an educator and a high school coach for 59 years, and he also served in the army during World War 2. He was also an educator and coach for 31 years at Stewartsville, and 28 years Central.

The newest members of the St. Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame will be welcomed with a pregame ceremony held at Phil Welch Stadium at 6:30 p.m. June 25.

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops to perform August 19 at Missouri State Fair

KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops will perform Friday, Aug. 19 on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance, at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of Latin percussion groove, giving an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy awards, and an Amerian Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
kq2.com

Summer hours announced for St. Joseph pools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced the opening dates for pools around the area. The Aquatic Park is scheduled to open Saturday, June 4 and Krug Pool will follow on Monday, June 6. The city notes the diving boards, slides and lap pool will remain closed at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
City
Stewartsville, MO
mymoinfo.com

Earthquakes Impact Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The U-S Geological Survey reports two earthquakes centered in northwestern Tennessee were felt in Missouri. The federal agency says it received almost 50 calls from people who felt the quakes. The first was recorded this morning at 3:00 a-m and registered at a magnitude of two-point-four. The second was...
FARMINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Man from Texas sentenced to 3 years in Missouri prison for stealing $230,000 from bank ATMs

A man was sentenced in federal court for stealing more than $230,000 from bank ATMs in Kansas City, Mo., and Allen Park, Michigan. Deandre J. Gilliam, 20, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to three years and one month in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Gilliam to pay $218,835 in restitution to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Hall Of Fame#Central#Gm#Mink League
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons You Should Take This Route Instead Of I-70 Through Kansas

Interstates are convenient and fast, but did you know U.S. highways often offer the same convenience and speed but with an opportunity to slow down? A perfect example is U.S. Route 36 through Kansas, which is a fantastic alternative to Interstate 70. There are fewer than 10 stoplights on U.S....
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMS Radio

Final Numbers In From HWP For Memorial Day Weekend

Final numbers from the highway patrol are in following the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday weekend. The patrol says that troopers investigated 304 accidents which resulted in nine fatalities and 115 other injuries. There were also 121 arrests for DWI and 79 others for drug-related offenses. On the water, there were...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Ford is adding 1,100 third shift workers at its Missouri plant

Ford is adding 1,100 third-shift workers at its Missouri factory. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the auto company’s 95 million dollar Kansas City expansion is in response to Ford increasing production of its transit van and its new electric transit van. The company currently has about seven thousand workers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsakmi.com

Cheese recalled after testing finds Listeria

Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
ktvo.com

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday.
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
621
Followers
100
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy