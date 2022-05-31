ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Hernando County

By ABC Action News Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrSdz_0fwBysFz00

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hernando County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies from both the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) were involved after the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun.

A joint press conference was held by Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco to provide an update on the situation.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the suspect and multiple accomplices are believed to be connected to a home invasion that took place early Tuesday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said an 89-year-old man in Hudson was tied up as the suspect and accomplices stole multiple items from the home.

"The vast, vast, vast majority of a home invasion robbery they know who they're going after," Nocco said. "It's usually a house where they have a relationship with somebody, they know there's something of value in that house and that's why that house is targeted."

The man's car was also stolen and subsequently set on fire on Dandelion Street. Luis Muniz lives nearby and said it's not a sight he expected Tuesday morning.

"I saw this morning when I was coming out to feed my chickens," Muniz said. "So, I hear a horn so I looked, I went in the front and looked like this and saw the car, then I saw the driver's side on fire."

PCSO detectives found some of the stolen items in possession of the accomplices at a gas station on County Line Road. Nienhuis said one of the individuals had burn marks.

WFTS

While detectives were investigating the car arson, HCSO detectives responded to reports of a man breaking into a home near Hollyhock Lane in Spring Hill. At the scene, detectives discovered the suspect inside the garage of the home and they called for backup.

Donna Villano lives next door and said her neighbor is shaken up, but thankfully, not injured.

"It was her birthday and she was taking the kids to the pool and he came through the garage door," she said. "He said, 'I want money.' So, her husband took it out of his pocket and said 'Here's the money, go!' She ran with the grandbabies in the bathroom, covered them and he ran in the bathroom with her and he was shooting. I don't know if he was shooting at the cops, but he was shooting out the bathroom window."

Nienhuis said the suspect in the garage fired multiple shots at the deputies. Nocco said responding deputies did not exchange gunfire with the suspect at this point.

"All the rounds were coming out [of the garage]," Nocco said.

Detectives said the suspect then left the garage and ran from law enforcement on Davenport Lane. That's when deputies fired multiple shots and at least one hit the man. Nienhuis said the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but Sheriff Nocco said the man had a history of violent crime.

FDLE is investigating the shooting. The deputies involved, one from PCSO and three from HCSO, have been placed on administrative leave.

"It's sad there's any loss of life... he started shooting at us, they had to defend themselves and that's what they did," Nocco said. "His actions dictated our actions."

The accomplices from the home invasion were taken into custody for questioning. Nocco said one of the suspects is connected to a Spring Hill animal abuse investigation where a dog was shot 170 times with a BB gun .

PCSO said on Wednesday morning that two female suspects were also arrested related to the case. Bridgette Harvey, 42, and Jamie Kujawa, 38 were arrested in connection with the home invasion robbery.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Troopers seek driver who killed man in Pasco County hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a woman believed to have been involved in a man’s hit-and-run death near Dade City Saturday night. Troopers said that a 38-year-old man from Kentucky was killed after being hit by a vehicle heading west on Kiefer Road. The vehicle fled the […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Two arrested for shooting deer off Ridgemoor Boulevard in Palm Harbor

Two Tampa men were arrested after a witness reported them shooting a deer in the Ridgemoor area of Palm Harbor. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 near the intersection of Ridgemoor Blvd just outside the gated Glenridge subdivision. Video of deputies out with stopped...
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Line#Animal Cruelty#Violent Crime
iontb.com

Shooting under investigation in St. Petersburg

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently investigating a shooting. The incident took place about noon on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Investigators say a 19 year-old man was shot outside in the 2000 block of 17th Street S. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

FHP: Fatal crash claims life of Plant City teen

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Plant City teenager was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 19-year-old male was speeding westbound on I-4 near US 98 shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the interstate, struck a fence, and overturned before crashing into a tree.
PLANT CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Deceased person found in Spring Hill Aldi parking lot

A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Man found shot to death on front porch in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after the body of an adult man was discovered early Saturday morning. According to TPD, officers were called to the 9800 block of N. Myrtle Street for reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy