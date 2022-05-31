ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Jude Bellingham slams the lack of support for victims of racism in football and reveals he received no message from the German FA or the Bundesliga after he was targeted with abuse online

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jude Bellingham has hit out at the double standards of football authorities who punish players who say the wrong things but do not support victims of racism.

England international Bellingham was fined £34,000 by the German FA (DFB) for questioning the integrity of referee Felix Zwayer after his Borussia Dortmund team lost to Bayern Munich in December.

The teenager said he received no message of support from the DFB or the Bundesliga when he received racist abuse online after conceding a penalty against Cologne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wp4gX_0fwByZgI00
Jude Bellingham has hit out at the double standards of football authorities who punish players who say the wrong things but do not support victims of racism
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9zGK_0fwByZgI00
Bellingham was once fined £34,000 by the German FA for speaking out of turn (above) 

‘They were very quick to get into contact and give me my punishment, make it a big drama in the media,’ Bellingham told CNN Sport. ‘I’ve learned from that. When you give that more energy than the situation I was going through, maybe they don’t care.’

Bellingham also spoke of his disgust when England team-mates Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were hit by racist abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout defeat.

‘As soon as they missed the penalty they’re not English, they’re just black,’ said the 18-year-old. ‘It’s disgusting, it’s hard to take as a team-mate. That could have been me. You’re English for seven games, you miss a pen and you’re nothing.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGJno_0fwByZgI00
Dortmund players were furious with a number of decisions given against them during their loss to Bayern Munich in 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxFUu_0fwByZgI00
Bellingham referenced Zwayer's (above) involvement in a past match-fixing scandal

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Bayern Munich Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané’s time as a Liverpool player will soon be at an end if the Reds and Bayern Munich can come to an agreement on the fee for the 30-year-old Senegalese forward who was Liverpool’s standout in the second half of the 2021-22 season. That’s the story...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
The Independent

On this day in 2008: Sven Goran-Eriksson departs Manchester City

Sven-Goran Eriksson departed Manchester City on this day in 2008 after just one season as manager.Thousands of City fans had signed a petition in support of Eriksson, who had been appointed by Thaksin Shinawatra on a three-year deal days after the controversial Thai businessman and politician bought the club in July 2007.But it did not save Eriksson, who had guided City to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first job since leaving his post as England boss a year earlier.Shinawatra had announced in April that Eriksson would be replaced in the summer due to “an avalanche of...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Offended by their pursuit of Erling Haaland, unconvinced by boss Julian Nagelsmann... and he's won all there is to win! Why Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich as star striker eyes dream move to Barcelona

Despite eight years of unparalleled success and a perfect domestic titles record, Robert Lewandowski has decided his time at Bayern Munich will not extend beyond this summer. Mindful of limited years left at the top of the game - with his 34th birthday in August - the Polish hitman did not waver when asked about his future whilst on international duty.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#England#Bayern Munich#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#German#Dfb#Borussia Dortmund#Cologne#Cnn
Daily Mail

Liverpool pushed Man City to the limit but now Klopp needs to bolster his midfield, sort Salah and Mane's uncertain futures and hit the ground running in August - and the planning is well underway after confirming £7.7m wonderkid Carvalho

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League to Manchester City by one point but the Reds took the title race down to the wire. Jurgen Klopp's side did all they could to challenge the champions, pushing them to the limit on the final day of the season before a win over Wolves couldn't clinch glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Hertha hires Schwarz as coach after escaping Bundesliga drop

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin hired Sandro Schwarz on Thursday as its coach after the Bundesliga club narrowly escaped relegation. Schwarz is the latest in a string of coaches tasked with bridging the gulf between Hertha’s grand ambitions of establishing itself as a major European club and its years of underachievement on the field.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brentford 'offer Christian Eriksen new long-term contract after the Denmark international dropped a hint about his future... but the Premier League side are still waiting for his response'

Brentford have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen a long-term contract at the club and are said to waiting for him to respond. Denmark international Eriksen returned to football for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 when he joined Brentford on January 31. Eriksen signed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy