ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Movie Makers to hold team-based short filmmaking festival

By Debra Domal
smilepolitely.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot can happen in 48 hours. You can even make a short film, thanks to this opportunity from the Champaign Movie Makers. In a recent announcements, the organizers shared the following:. "A 48-hour film fest is an exercise in efficiency,...

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 0

Related
smilepolitely.com

Destroy things for fun at Rage Room Champaign

Have you ever wanted to smash a plate without consequence? What about taking a sledge hammer to a television? Or a baseball bat to the windshield of a car? When I heard about a place in Champaign where all of that was possible, I wanted to check it out and destroy some things.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Hooray for summer hours at Jarling’s

Now that it's summer, Jarling's Custard Cup is open everyday from noon until late night. Jarling's will be open Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m. in Champaign. Enjoy a summer of cones, sundaes, shakes, pies, and more. Read the menu here. 309...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in Champaign-Urbana in June

Don’t look now, folks, but summer is here and things are happening! As in, the type of things that you’re used to seeing during a normal summer. Don’t believe us? Check out the Chambanamoms events calendar. Fortunately for you, we’ve narrowed it down a bit to cherry-pick some of our favorites.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Get your Culture here: Four experiences to have in June 2022

It’s summer in C-U, and that means there is no shortage of events and activities to fill your time. Let's get to it. Every year, the first Friday of June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the first weekend is designated as Wear Orange. This initiative began after Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who marched in Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013, was shot and killed. Her friends wore orange, her favorite color and the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to honor her memory. It has become the color of the gun violence prevention movement, worn specifically this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence. It’s difficult to not be aware of the horrific epidemic of gun violence — in all of its forms — across our nation and here in Champaign-Urbana. What people do need to be aware of is ways to take action. June 3-5, choose to wear orange, then find a small way to support gun violence prevention efforts. Join Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33 then ask to join the local group. The House of Representatives passed gun legislation years ago. Contact Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and ask them to continue to push for the Senate to take it up. Even though they support common sense gun legislation, they need to hear from us. Locally, seek out organizations that are working with those most impacted by gun violence: CU Trauma and Resilience, First Followers, HV Neighborhood Transformation, DREAAM, Don Moyers Boys and Girls Club…just to name a few. See if they have volunteer or donation needs. Do something.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Entertainment
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
smilepolitely.com

YWCA of U of I is hosting Strive digital skills training this summer

Strive is a 10 week program, provided free of charge by the YWCA, that provides Chromebooks and digital skills training for women in the community. This summer the YWCA will be hosting two sessions, one in Champaign and one in Rantoul. The program will cover gmail, Google Docs, Calendar, and Sheets, and will also provide assistance in finding and applying for jobs online.
RANTOUL, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Capitol will be an Art Lovers Paradise this weekend

The 60th Annual Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair takes over Springfield, Illinois this weekend, with music, art, food, and fun for the entire family!. According to the Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair's Facebook page the 60th annual event, which has been on a two-year hold due to the pandemic, is set to return this weekend May 21st and 22nd in the heart of Springfield. The event takes place Saturday the 21st from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday the 22nd from 10 am to 4 pm, they go on to say on their Facebook page...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Big M Strawberry Patch

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strawberry season at the Big M Berry Patch southwest of Taylorville means hundreds of people filling quart containers of strawberries thanks to the hospitality of Mel Repscher and his family. “We started back in 1985 with just about two acres of strawberries,” Repscher said. “And we’ve increased it a little bit […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking#Short Film#Facebook
chambanamoms.com

31+ Unique Summer Day Trips from Champaign-Urbana

Hit the road with your kids this summer for more than 31 unique day trip ideas that are a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. We can’t wait to see where our adventures take our families this summer! Load the kids up for a day trip and make some fun memories as a family this summer (no overnight stay required).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Doctor and beloved Peoria man turns 105

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria resident Dr. William John Barnett celebrated his 105 birthday on Sunday and he got a big surprise. The Peoria Chapter of New Life Riders of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and the Peoria Fire department paraded in front of Barnett’s house where he and his family watched.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
edglentoday.com

SIUE School of Pharmacy’s Largest One-Time Individual Gift Establishes the Chris and Debbie Smith Endowed Scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE – A member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) pharmacy advisory board for 14 years, Chris Smith, of Springfield, has been an instrumental leader and advocate of the School. Smith has held various roles, including president and committee chair. His most recent role is that of an elite donor.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
newschannel20.com

Threat against Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools Superintendent says police informed the district that the threat "has been mitigated and addressed." It was a late start to the day at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools on Wednesday. School district officials say they were informed Wednesday morning of a social media threat against the district. Law enforcement...
GEORGETOWN, IL
NBC Chicago

7 Cabins Destroyed in Massive Fire at Grand Bear Resort Near Starved Rock State Park

Fierce winds fueled a massive fire that destroyed seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park in North Utica on Memorial Day, according to authorities. Firefighters with the Utica Fire Protection District first responded to the resort at approximately 5:23 p.m. in regard to a fully-involved porch fire at a cabin on the property, according to Utica Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain. By the time firefighters arrived, which was approximately 10 minutes after the initial call, two cabins had already been engulfed in flames. In all, seven cabins were destroyed in the fire.
NORTH UTICA, IL
977wmoi.com

County Fair Season Underway This Week in Illinois

The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

5 Dead, Several Others Injured During Holiday Weekend Boating Incidents

Five people have died and more than a dozen others experienced series injuries in relation to multiple boating crashes in Georgia and Illinois during Memorial Day weekend. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster told NBC News that two boats carrying a combined total of nine individuals collided nearly head-on while traveling on Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday (May 28) at some point before 10:42 a.m., when the Coast Guard fielded a report of the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy