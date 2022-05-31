ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville launches public art program for Pack Square Plaza

By WLOS staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all artists! The city of Asheville is launching Art in the Heart, a temporary public art program. The program will...

Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville bookstore Malaprop's celebrates major milestone

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Malaprop's Bookstore/Cafe marked its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. In honor of the big day, the store offered 25 percent off everything. Manager Justin Souther said they're thankful for the community's support for the past four decades. "To get to this point is really exciting for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Indian Fair now to be held at casino convention center

After deciding several weeks ago that the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair would be held on the grounds of the old Cherokee Elementary School due to safety issues at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) have had to switch venues again. The bulk of the Fair will now be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center, known as The Cherokee, with some events such as stickball being held at the Unity Field.
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

U.S. National Whitewater Center eyes expansion in Western North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — A new outdoor recreation center has been announced for Western North Carolina. Charlotte-based U.S. National Whitewater Center announced plans to expand Wednesday. “It’s news to us, as well," Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb said. "We’ve reached out to the Whitewater Center to see...
MILLS RIVER, NC
my40.tv

Work being done on popular Waynesville street excites some, frustrates others

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A road leading into Waynesville is closing for most of the summer. Work is beginning to replace old utility lines, followed by paving of Pigeon Street. The long-needed work has been delayed because of the cost, but funding has arrived from Washington D.C. The town...
my40.tv

Asheville board game café gearing up for its grand return

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A few people on Wednesday night are getting to experience a board game café in Asheville ahead of its grand reopening. Kevin Frazier, the co-owner of Well Played Board Game Café, says its reopening has been several months in the making. But he says it feels like a "Phoenix rising from the ashes of the pandemic."
my40.tv

Repairs keep Asheville pools closed until June

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Memorial Day weekend is always the unofficial kickoff to summer. But Asheville families looking to cool off at city-run pools will have to wait. The Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville was scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend but couldn’t after an inspector found a broken part in the operating system last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Farmland in Polk, Henderson counties preserved by land trust

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Western North Carolina farms are preserved for generations to come, thanks to efforts by a nonprofit land trust. Conserving Carolina says it worked with landowners to protect San Felipe Farm in Polk County and much of Plumlea Farm in Henderson County, for a total of 41 acres.
my40.tv

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
my40.tv

Third graders hit reading goals, earn pizza party at Asheville Fire Station

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's party time with the firefighters at the downtown Asheville Fire Station!. This school year, the firefighters teamed up with the third graders at Hall Fletcher Elementary School to promote literacy and a love of reading. Throughout the school year, the firefighters encouraged students to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Covered bridge in Lake Lure collapses in wind

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — A covered bridge leading to the Twelve Mile Post development in Lake Lure collapsed during severe weather in parts of Western North Carolina late Thursday afternoon. One person in Rutherford County said they looked out their window and saw the winds swirling in opposite...
LAKE LURE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Greenville man is behind bars after Asheville police say he shot another man in the leg. It happened Thursday afternoon along Patton Avenue. Police say they found Errick Darrell Morring near the crime scene, in possession of a rifle. Morring was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

An Open Letter to the Asheville Community

Hello, my name is Scott Carroll and today — June 1, 2022 — is my first official day as a reporter for The Asheville Watchdog. I would like to take this occasion to introduce myself, explain my role here, and ask for your help moving forward. My primary...
biltmorebeacon.com

Half-Mile Farm – a Highlands breath of fresh air

Want to escape this summer, but not deal with air travel or driving to the coast? A two-hour drive from Asheville can take people eager for a break to Highlands. It’s a place that feels far away but is just right for a mountain getaway. Situated in the Nantahala...
HIGHLANDS, NC

