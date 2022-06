Steven Lee Osborn went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2022, at the age of 63 years, at his home in the Reilly Springs community. Steven was born June 29, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. He was a graduate of Cedar Hill High School and the University of Texas at Dallas, majoring in accounting. Steven loved accounting, science fiction, and 70’s rock and roll music. We will remember him most for his unwavering love of Christ and his family.

