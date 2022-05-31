ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Pa. Odyssey of the Mind teams win world championship

By Justin Glowacki
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Three schools in Pennsylvania took home first place trophies in the Odyssey of the Mind world championship this past weekend.

Crestwood High School in Luzerne County, Quarry Hill Elementary School in Berks County, and Cedar Crest Middle School in Lebanon County all took home first place in their divisions in the worldwide competition.

This ties the Pennsylvania record for most first-place prizes since they started archiving scores in 2006.

This year, over 600 schools from the United States, Poland, Switzerland, and South Korea competed in the Odyssey of the Mind world championship.

51 teams from Pennsylvania participated in the championship this year and seven teams placed in the top three.

State parks to expand supplying of free sunscreen

Other than the teams that got first place in their divisions, Delaware Valley High School, Owen J. Roberts Middle School, and Owen J. Roberts High School all got second place, and Delaware Valley HS also got third place in a different category.

There are five different categories in Odyssey of the Mind:

  • Mechanical/vehicle: Teams build vehicles to perform specified tasks and are generally scored on propulsion systems as well as travel distance and task completion
  • Technical performance: Teams build devices to perform certain functions or tasks and are scored on the device’s ability to perform a specific task or function
  • Classics: Teams perform something classical involving music, art, or anything else that is classical in nature
  • Structure: Teams design and build a structure out of only balsa wood and glue. They test the structure by adding Olympic-­size weights until it breaks.
  • Performance: Teams are scored on their performance of a specific character, humor, and sometimes an original story.

Those five categories all have four different age groups, kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, ninth through twelfth grade, and then collegiate level.

Teams are scored not only on their ability to solve the problem at hand but also on their spontaneous creativity when solving the problem.

Congrats to all teams that represented Pennsylvania in the world championship.

