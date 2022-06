(Kennewick, WA) — A 26-year-old Kennewick man is in the Benton County Jail, after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot off West Clearwater Ave back on May 28th. Both the victim and the suspect, identified as Brandon Lamon Jones, met each other online at first, and decided to meet in person. It was on Thursday morning around 9:15 that police served a warrant at Jones’ home off the 6400 Block of West 4th Place in Kennewick and took him into custody on 1st Degree Rape.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO