Georgia deputy charged with tampering with evidence, violation of oath of office

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia sheriff’s deputy in a misconduct investigation.

According to a new release from the GBI, on May 27, 2022, Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, age 35, was arrested and charged with one count of tampering with evidence, one count for violation of oath of office, and one count of pandering.

The GBI began its investigation into Degolyer, of Lumber City, on May 20, 2022, at the the request of the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Degolyer tampered with evidence during the course of his duties, according to the GBI. Officials said the investigation further revealed Degolyer was paying for sexual acts, but it is not believed these sexual acts were not done while on duty at this point in the investigation.

The investigation into Degolyer is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the GBI Eastman field office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)

