Marble Falls, TX

Sweet Berry Farm shines with sunflowers

By Dakota Morrissiey
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunflowers and zinnias are blooming by the acre at Sweet Berry Farm, and visitors are welcome to stroll through the rows and snip some to take home. Sweet Berry Farm, 1801 FM 1980, is five minutes from downtown Marble Falls. The farm is open for flower picking through July...

