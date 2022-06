WALLACE — The 50-year-old Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is getting a much needed upgrade on the heating and cooling system currently in place. Mike Fitzgerald, Jay Huber and John Hansen, who make up the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), met with Sheriff Mike Gunderson, Jail Captain Lance Stutzke, as well as Gary Roylance from Control Solutions Northwest Inc. (CSN), last week to review, discuss and make a decision from the Heating and Air Conditioning unit quote from CSN.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO