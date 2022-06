School shootings are always tragic, and seldom expected. The recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was the 27th school shooting of 2022. Though many seem to remember the April 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, as the event that kicked off a rash of school-related gun violence, nine students in Pearl, Mississippi, were shot by a classmate in October 1997, two years earlier. Two died. The earliest recorded school shooting in the U.S. occurred in 1764 in Pennsylvania, and the earliest such shooting by a student was recorded in 1853.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO