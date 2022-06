All law enforcement operations in the area of 100 Los Aguajes Ave have concluded. Activities can resume normally. Law Enforcement Operations in the area of 100 Los Aguajes Ave. Currently, the Santa Barbara Police Department is conducting operations in the area of the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue. It is requested that community members avoid the area if possible. More information will be released when it is available.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO