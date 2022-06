After humiliation in the courtroom, Amber Heard is now facing ostracism in Hollywood. “Did Amber ever really work in Hollywood?” one Hollywood producer sniffed to Page Six.“What else has she really been in other than the ‘Aquaman’ movie? I don’t think she was ever really a hot ticket — Johnny made her interesting.” Known for her Hitchcock-blonde looks, Heard was hardly a household name when she hooked up with Johnny Depp on the set of “The Rum Diaries” in 2011. Now everyone knows who she is — just not in the way she wanted. This week, a jury found in favor of Depp after...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO