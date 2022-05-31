ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crosby FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Floyd; Hale; Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, southern Floyd, southern Hale and Lubbock Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall rates up to 1.5 inches per hour were occurring in western Crosby County, including near the city of Ralls. Rainfall was diminishing across western Lubbock and southern Hale Counties. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected in Crosby County, with lesser amounts elsewhere. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Floydada, Abernathy, Crosbyton, Wolfforth, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cone, Lubbock International Airport, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Woodrow, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Slide, Reese Center and Dougherty. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLOYD COUNTY, TX

