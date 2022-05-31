Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Floyd; Hale; Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, southern Floyd, southern Hale and Lubbock Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall rates up to 1.5 inches per hour were occurring in western Crosby County, including near the city of Ralls. Rainfall was diminishing across western Lubbock and southern Hale Counties. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected in Crosby County, with lesser amounts elsewhere. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Floydada, Abernathy, Crosbyton, Wolfforth, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cone, Lubbock International Airport, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Woodrow, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Slide, Reese Center and Dougherty. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLOYD COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO