Here's a breakdown of Virginia's proposed state budget

After months of deliberation, the Virginia General Assembly passed their 2022-2024 biennial budget June 1, making several noteworthy investments in middle-class families. The budget passed in the Senate on a vote of 32 to 4. The 370-page budget deal, was negotiated between a few select Republican delegates and Democratic senators....
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's divided General Assembly passed a compromise state budget Wednesday that would offer nearly $4 billion in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, boost K-12 education spending and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction. Budget negotiators...
Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed three bills reforming the Virginia Employment Commission and two bills providing a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.
Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
A federal judge issued a restraining order in May against the dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County for repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act, including the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports on the practice of breeding animals for research, and lawmakers’ reactions.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills on Tuesday, including three enacting meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission. “From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” Youngkin said. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 23 bills, including legislation that will limit the governor’s executive authority during a state of emergency. Youngkin signed Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 158, which are identical and limit the duration of any executive orders issued under the governor’s emergency powers during a state of emergency. Any rule, regulation or order imposed under that authority will only be valid for 45 days and the governor will be prohibited from enacting the same or a similar order after the time expires.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will not vote during Wednesday’s special session on a bill that would help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia, according to state Sen. Jeremy McPike (D). It’s another major blow to a plan that now appears on life support.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,793,644 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 2, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,918 from the 1,790,726 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 2,970 new cases.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say more than 3,000 applications for nonpublic school vouchers have been approved in West Virginia and more are being reviewed. A spokesman for the state Treasurer’s Office told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the agency had approved 3,010 applications as of Friday and had another 469 applications that were still under review.
A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa of a report on the project's economic impact. The report, prepared in January by...
State and federal transportation leaders announced Thursday the influx of a $58 million grant that would create a direct passenger rail line from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia. The proposed 162-mile rail line would make stops in several towns in the Triangle, including Wake Forest. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Treasurer’s Office along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Office wants to help people claim money that might be owed to them. According to the consumer protection law, businesses are required to report unclaimed property to the state. Until a claim is filed, the […]
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The shooting deaths of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas have renewed the debate over school resource officers in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to improve school safety by making sure every school in the Commonwealth has one in the...
