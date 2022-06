The 400 Mile Sale is coming back to Highway 68 with a new director and a renewed mission to reinvigorate small communities across the state June 2nd to 5th. The event’s newest director has deep ties to our region. Tara Hall and her husband, John, served as pastors in Hart, Barren, and Metcalfe counties from 2008 – 2011. “We cherished our time in Southern Kentucky and loved exploring the caves, attending festivals, and spending hours driving and hiking through the beautiful countryside. Most of all we loved the people! When the opportunity to join the 400 Mile Sale came about in March, I saw it as a way to bless a region I had loved to call home while inviting old friends and neighbors to discover some new communities.”

METCALFE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO