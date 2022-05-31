ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Photo of the Day: Framingham Senior Heroes Awards

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Council on Aging honored four seniors this afternoon at the Callahan Center....

FraminghamSOURCE

2022 Keefe Technical Awards Night

FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical High School held its annual awards night last week. The Principal's Award was given to Darli Mazariegos Castillo. The Student-Athlete Award was given to David Maude. The Career & Technical Leadership Award was given to Braeden McKenna. Eight Academic Awards were given out. Owen...
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Nights Returns June 2

NATICK – Natick Nights returns on June 2. Hosted by the Natick Center Cultural District, the event is every Thursday from June 2 through July 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Natick Nights showcases the entertainment and artistry that's unique to Natick Center. There may be street performers, a walking history tour, a performance, a gallery opening, artist demonstrations, maybe a beer or wine tasting, restaurant specials, and featured merchant specials!
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High English Department Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Earlier this month, Framingham High held its annual departmental awards during a breakfast ceremony. Thirteen students received awards from the English Department at Framingham High. Excellence in Writing awards went to Jacqueline Charrette, Rachael Neiberger, Martine Schwan, and Arnav Singh. Genuine Love of Literature awards were given...
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATE: Framingham High in Shelter-In-Place Ends

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School was in a Shelter-In-Place this afternoon, just after 12:30 p.m., but it has ended. Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay told SOURCE that no weapon and no bomb was found, after a search by Mass State Police with their dogs. "It was determined this...
