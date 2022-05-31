ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott announces state of disaster for Uvalde

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Abbott has declared a state of disaster for the City of Uvalde, accelerating all available state and local resources to assist the community, the governor's office announced in a news release. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Mental Health Services#Health And Human Services#Politics State#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy