SEATTLE - This dinosaur story looks to have a happy ending – the Washington State Department of Transportation is looking to reunite a stuffed animal with its family. WSDOT tweeted a photo of the toy, a stuffed triceratops, which was found by someone on the side of eastbound I-90, just past Snoqualmie Pass on Friday. All of Memorial Day weekend passed, and the agency said they are going to "do some good and make magic happen."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO