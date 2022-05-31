ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Mandalorian Season 3: Jon Favreau Teases Bo-Katan vs. Din Djarin Showdown

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been confirmed that Katee Sackhoff will be back in The Mandalorian Season 3 and that means we'll be seeing more of Bo-Katan Kryze. However, that probably isn't good news for Mando himself. Executive producer Jon Favreau has just teased an epic showdown between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin in the...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Jon Favreau
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Series#Mandalorians#Teases#Comicbook Com
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1: Fans Are Rallying To Keep Joe Kerry's Steve Harrington Alive Until The End

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 gave everyone a mini-heart attack when Steve Harrington was attacked by the bat-like creatures in the Upside Down and he got some chunk of his body eaten by the monsters. Fans are now rallying to keep Joe Keery’s character alive until the end of the series.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy