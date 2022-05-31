ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens have no 'clarity' on status of goalie Carey Price

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf53Q_0fwBrJPb00
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) skates prior to the start of the game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last July and then entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program due to substance use in October. The 34-year-old experienced a setback that caused him to restart his knee rehabilitation in January, but he was ultimately able to make his 2021-22 debut in April.

However, news broke later that month that Price needed to have his knee examined in New York. Per Sean Farrell of the NHL's website, Montreal general manager Kent Hughes spoke with reporters Tuesday and explained that he doesn't yet know Price's status for the fall.

"It's sometimes just a situation of how will his knee respond to additional treatment," Hughes said of Price. "I think the only way we would have complete clarity on it is if somehow we learned that he could not play. Otherwise, we have to go into the season and see how the knee responds once he's back to the rigors of a regular season schedule.

"But the draft itself, probably not as critical as maybe July 13 (the start of NHL free agency). And knowing his situation from, if he's not playing, then we would have [long term injured reserve] that we could use. Without that information, we don't have the luxury of using it."

Hughes revealed that Price met with a knee specialist in Pittsburgh at some point after the campaign concluded.

Price appeared in just five games this past season and went 1-4-0 with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. According to Sportsnet, he is under contract for four more years on a deal that counts $10.5 million annually on the salary cap.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three former Red Wings draft selections are set to hit free agency

Barring a last-minute change, the Detroit Red Wings are slated to have three former draft selections become unrestricted free agents – including goaltender Jesper Eliasson, defenceman Alex Cotton and center Otto Kivenmaki. For all 32 franchises, the deadline to sign eligible draft prospects falls on Jun. 1, 2022. If...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Copp Trade Looking Better for Jets Thanks to Rangers’ Playoff Success

The Andrew Copp trade is looking better for the Winnipeg Jets than it initially did thanks to the New York Rangers’ playoff success. Rangers Advance Past Round 2; Second-Rounder in Trade Upgrades to First. Many Jets fans were temporary Blueshirts boosters over the first two rounds of the Stanley...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers have already proven something in these playoffs

At the beginning of the season, no one expected the New York Rangers to make it to the Conference Finals. As the year went on and the team improved, it became more probable but was still more of a fantasy. Yet here they are preparing to take on the Tampa...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Sean Farrell
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Sends Public Threat to Chiefs for 2022

When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around. You can't expect a 200-yard game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy