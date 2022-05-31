Uniformed police to march in Utah Pride Parade

The Utah Pride Center is facing backlash for allowing uniformed police to march in the upcoming Pride Parade.

The festival will kick off at 1pm Saturday, with the parade set for 10am Sunday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Driving the news: In a statement, the center said police "will not only march with us but will serve as our escorts and security."

Pride center officials said since the festival is "inclusive" it should "include law enforcement, much like other community partners."

That's aggravated some advocates who say "inclusivity " should prioritize vulnerable communities over police.

Critics point to a history of police harassment of LGBTQ activists as a reason why law enforcement should not be involved. Queer people of color have also said police presence discourages them from attending Pride events.

Zoom out: Cities like Denver , San Francisco and New York City have banned uniformed police from participating in their respective events.

What's next: Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid , a group of local organizers, is hosting a separate festival , "Pride Without Police," at 8pm on June 10 in Jordan Park.

"In a city where our pride celebrations are gatekept by entry fees and sponsored by billion-dollar corporations, we must maintain the revolutionary spirit that has always been the driving force of queer liberation movements," organizers with Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid wrote in a statement.

Pride festivities are traditionally held in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots , which were sparked by the police raid of a gay club in New York City.

Flashback: In 2014, a Salt Lake City Police officer was put on leave, and later resigned, after refusing to participate in a motorcycle brigade in that year's Pride parade because he said it violated his religious liberties, The Guardian reported .