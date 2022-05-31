ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Salt Lake City

Uniformed police to march in Utah Pride Parade

By Erin Alberty, Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

The Utah Pride Center is facing backlash for allowing uniformed police to march in the upcoming Pride Parade.

  • The festival will kick off at 1pm Saturday, with the parade set for 10am Sunday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Driving the news: In a statement, the center said police "will not only march with us but will serve as our escorts and security."

Zoom out: Cities like Denver , San Francisco and New York City have banned uniformed police from participating in their respective events.

What's next: Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid , a group of local organizers, is hosting a separate festival , "Pride Without Police," at 8pm on June 10 in Jordan Park.

  • "In a city where our pride celebrations are gatekept by entry fees and sponsored by billion-dollar corporations, we must maintain the revolutionary spirit that has always been the driving force of queer liberation movements," organizers with Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid wrote in a statement.

Pride festivities are traditionally held in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots , which were sparked by the police raid of a gay club in New York City.

Flashback: In 2014, a Salt Lake City Police officer was put on leave, and later resigned, after refusing to participate in a motorcycle brigade in that year's Pride parade because he said it violated his religious liberties, The Guardian reported .

  • There were increasing calls within the LGBTQ community to limit police presence at Pride after that, Kat Kellermeyer, a Salt Lake City activist and former festival organizer told Axios.
  • Kellermeyer said by characterizing police presence as a duty of "inclusion," the center signals the discussion between stakeholders is over.

Comments / 4

Related
ABC4

Ogden Police help homeless man stranded in wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Utah#City Police#Law Enforcement#The Utah Pride Center#Lgbtq
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

One of Salt Lake’s newest bars kicks off pride with glitter and music

Will Terry from Equality Utah and Brent White from Milk+ talked about pride and the new bar and club that’s focused on the LGBTQ+ community. Milk+ is a bar and club that welcomes all types of milk, whether you’re hot milk, spilled milk, le leche or coconut milk, everyone is accepted, and the space is provided for everyone’s self-expression, White said. Milk+ opened six months ago and is excited to celebrate its first pride. White said that Milk+ will be holding a pride kick-off event with a disco euphoria theme this Thursday that will last from June 2 through June 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats. The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies. The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
PLANetizen

Buslash in Salt Lake City

Public transit is more welcome in some parts of Salt Lake City than others. | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock. Kaitlyn Bancroft reports for the Salt Lake Tribune about a political controversy created by proposed bus routes through the Avenues in Salt Lake City. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Under the Banner of Suppression

When I first moved to Park City roughly two decades ago, the friends and family I was leaving threw me a going away party. Some brought small gifts, mostly “remember me” tokens like framed photographs taken at some point over the course of our relationship. There were a few gag gifts too, like a heated nose warmer and a bottle of wine for my ‘emergency rations’ supply. Back then, you still had to be a member to get into a bar in Utah, and most of the outside world assumed it was incredibly difficult to purchase alcohol in the state. They weren’t wrong about the inconvenience, at least considering I was leaving a state with drive-through liquor stores, but I’ve never found reason to be fearful of a shortage.
news7h.com

Scripps speller restored to National Bee after protest

OXON HILL, Md. – A spellcaster has been reinstated into the Scripps National Spelling Bee School after successfully appealing that he had been denied original relevant information about a word. Surya Kapu, 13, from South Jordan, Utah, misspelled “leucovorin” – a drug used to combat the side effects of...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Evo Hotel, First of Its Kind, Opens in Salt Lake City

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you know evo as a first stop for skis, boots, and accessories shopping, you’ll probably be surprised to learn that the retailer also wants to be involved in your travel planning. The Seattle-based gear company opened its first evo-branded hotel earlier this year in Salt Lake City on the outdoors-themed Campus Salt Lake development, with an official grand opening scheduled for this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Highway husky seen romping around I-15 interchange had 'quite the adventure'

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A dog that found its way onto I-15 during the Wednesday morning commute is now having a little downtime after a day of racing around Salt Lake County. Every I-15 commuter knows there are certain times of the day when drivers can just expect traffic to slow down. During the drive on June 1, though, it wasn't an increase of vehicles that decreased the highway speeds.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
14
Followers
5
Post
716
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy