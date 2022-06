JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ongoing legal battle between one of the largest churches in Jacksonville and its founding pastor took another turn Tuesday. Stovall and Kerri Weems are now suing several Celebration Church trustees and the church’s lawyer, accusing them of defamation in the wake of the church releasing findings in late April of an explosive investigation into Stovall Weems.

