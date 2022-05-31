Police investigating after suspect steals car, uses stolen credit cards at Richmond gas station
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a crime involving a stolen car on Wednesday, May 25.
Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim’s purse – containing their credit cards – was inside the car.
Police said the suspect who stole the car later used the credit cards at a gas station in Richmond. The photos police provided below show the suspect in the convenience store in Richmond.PHOTOS: What happened at the river in Richmond on Memorial Day?
If you have any information about this individual police ask for you to contact Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9329 or by email at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov . If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
- USDA announces investments to bolster food supply systems
- Richmond’s ‘Endless Summer of Pride’ starts today
- Chesterfield Police searching for missing man
- Employees at Sonic Drive-In call police to report python in kitchen
- Neighbors remember Richmond woman hit by a car and killed
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2