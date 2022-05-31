ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Smith aide takes plea deal, agrees to testify against former Macomb County Prosecutor

By Jim Kiertzner
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — A plea deal has been made in one of two remaining corruption cases inside the former Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Former Chief Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for his testimony...

www.tv20detroit.com

HometownLife.com

Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with murder of Oxford dad

The case against an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a case of mistaken identity is bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Judge Lisa Asadoorian of 52-3 District Court advanced the case against Marcus Nathan on Thursday after a preliminary exam, concluding there was probable cause that he fatally shot Dennis Kendrick, a single dad of a teenager.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 students charged with threatening school in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three students were arrested in Macomb County for allegedly threatening a Chippewa Valley school. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Seneca Middle School told staff on Thursday about suspicious statements involving a shooting at the school. The student accused of making the threatening statements was asked to stay home Friday as the incident was investigated.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Canton Township Man Sentenced To Prison For Attacking Wife, Daughter

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canton Township man who was charged for attacking his wife and child two years ago has been sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Oswald John Tallent, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, 28 to 50 years for torture, 10 to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two to four years for third-degree child abuse. Prosecutors say on March 30, 2020, Tallent attacked his 44-year-old wife with a saw and slammed his 8-year-old daughter into the pavement before dragging her by her hair at their home in the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive. Canton police were called to the scene and found the woman in the driveway with lacerations to her face and body. The child was found with a bump on her head and scapes on her body. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tallent fled the scene but was arrested nearby. He was arraigned on April 1, 2020, in 35th District Court. His sentencing is to be served concurrently. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CANTON, MI
michiganradio.org

GOP candidate's primary ballot-access complaint tossed by state court

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been dealt a setback in his lawsuit to join the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot. Craig was among several candidates affected by a group of nominating petition circulators accused of faking signatures. He sued the Michigan Board of State Canvassers last week after it...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Investigators seek tips in critical shooting of teen girl

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shooting on Memorial Day has left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition, and investigators in Washtenaw County need tips from the public to find the shooter. A dispatcher stated over the radio, “Be advised. We got a call from a female that said...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Fatal Dog Mauling In Fowlerville

An aggressive dog had to be put down following a vicious attack over the holiday weekend in the Village of Fowlerville. It happened at a home on Power Street Saturday evening. Police Chief John Tyler told WHMI a woman with a fenced-in backyard had let her dogs out when she heard one frantically barking. He says she went outside to find a large mastiff-type dog on top of her small yorkie-type dog, mauling it. Tyler said the woman was able to get the large aggressive dog off and the owner of the mastiff came over and took his dog.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Royal Oak parking meter glitch leads to woman being charged 53 times

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "This is the single most catastrophic event that's ever happened to my business, including the pandemic," said longtime Royal Oak business owner Lori London about the parking situation on Washington Avenue in front her store, Write Impressions. Late last year, the city of Royal...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Preregistration is open for Wayne County's first Expungement Fair

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold its first Expungement Fair on July 2 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only. The application is open online through...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

