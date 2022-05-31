ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ump makes 'worst call' of MLB season in Twins-Tigers game

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

Hunter Wendelstedt is making a case for an electronic strike zone.

The Minnesota Twins benefitted from some poor officiating on Tuesday afternoon as a strike call from Hunter Wendelstedt is being called one of the worst of the season.

In the fifth inning of Tuesday's game, Devin Smeltzer had a full count against Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Smeltzer's four-seam fastball was below the strike zone, but Wendelstedt called strike three to send a perplexed Haase back to the dugout.

Just in case you thought there were some camera tricks making the ball appear low, MLB.com's gamecast shows that Smelter's payoff pitch wasn't even close.

The call was preceded by an incident in the top of the fifth inning where Wendlestedt confronted Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli was contesting balls and strikes from the dugout when Wendelstedt can be heard on the telecast asking Baldelli if he wanted to start an argument. Baldelli remained in the dugout and the game continued without further incident.

Whether that conversation made Wendelstedt trigger happy or he just wanted to speed up a 6-1 game that was the first half of a doubleheader, that wasn't enough to avoid the wrath of Twitter users who slammed the call online.

Calls like this are why the Pacific Coast League has decided to experiment with an electronic strike zone this season. While the system has some kinks to work out, it assists the umpires in making the call and offers a system where the batter can challenge the call instantly.

Until then, baseball fans will have to enjoy more calls like this.

Mr. Giggs
2d ago

His father was terrible too! Him, Angel Hernandez and CB Buckner should be put in a room and forced to watch all their bad calls for a decade

Harold Clark
2d ago

Hunter must have attended the Angel Hernandez school of umpiring.

John Cullen
2d ago

such a putz.. what happened to umps being fair.. if you can't make calls then you need to be replaced.. gonback to upping T BALL.

