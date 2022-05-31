ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Adam Thielen asks Pat McAfee to lead the Skol chant at a Vikings game

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cn7zB_0fwBq5FJ00

It is unknown whether Aaron Rodgers' buddy will accept.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and issued an invitation for the YouTube host to lead the Skol chant at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We need you at a game this year to lead the Skol chant,” Thielen said. “I know you love the Skol chant. I’m surprised you didn’t open up with it. We also need you to blow the Gjallarhorn.”

Thielen proceeded to sweeten the pot by holding up a Vikings No. 1 jersey with McAfee's name on it and offering to cut off the sleeves. He also promised to send Vikings merchandise from the St. Paul-based UNRL Clothing, which gained the approval of McAfee's crew.

There is a chance the free merchandise isn't needed. McAfee's admiration for the Skol chant has been documented, leading the pre-game chant during an interview with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Apr. 25.

That would seem like it would be a no-brainer for McAfee to come to a game, but there are some hurdles to clear.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is good friends with McAfee and makes a weekly appearance on his show during the football season. With former Packer A.J. Hawk a mainstay on the show, McAfee may have a conflict of interest in blowing the Gjallarhorn.

McAfee isn't afraid to play the bad guy , however, and there would be no other way to go full heel on his friend than to lead the Skol chant just before the Vikings take on the Packers in the season opener on Sept. 11.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jackson Mahomes

Four of the NFL's top quarterbacks will collide on the golf course for "The Match." Veteran legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on younger superstars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday night at Wynn Golf Club. Bleacher Report teased the TNT event by highlighting the generational divide...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay reacts to Aaron Donald retirement comments

Aaron Donald’s latest comments about his contract situation may be worrying to Los Angeles Rams fans, but the organization itself appears quite relaxed. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s recent remarks on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic about getting something done with his star defensive lineman. McVay said things were “trending in the right direction” with Donald, and that the defensive lineman’s stance was not news to anyone within the organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mcafee#Unrl Clothing#Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Buccaneers Backup Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

Kyle Trask doesn't seem super upset that Tom Brady came back out of retirement. Obviously, he won't publicly bash arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but he understands that this is the business in the NFL. “He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract. On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Golf Digest

Sounds like Tom Brady dropped a big hint about his football future at The Match

The Match VI is officially a wrap. On Wednesday night at Wynn Las Vegas, four of the finest quarterbacks to ever walk the earth squared off in an all-NFL edition of the golf’s biggest exhibition. When the dust settled, the trash talk quieted, and the side bets were tallied, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—grizzled veterans of made-for-TV golf, among other things—outlasted their AFC counterparts to take the bragging rights back to Raymond James and Lambeau respectively.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names Defensive Back He Dislikes Playing The Most

"The Match" is about more than watching premier NFL athletes try their luck on the golf course. Wednesday night's tag-team faceoff pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gives viewers a chance to hear the quarterbacks talk shop. During the TNT event, each star passer...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Says He Had To Slow Chiefs Rookie Down

Andy Reid couldn't be happier with the motor he's seeing out of first-round Chiefs first-round defensive end George Karlaftis. At Purdue, Karlaftis built a reputation on going all-out on every play. And through just a few of Kansas City's offseason practices, that's been confirmed. “He goes 100 miles an hour,”...
NFL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
281
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy