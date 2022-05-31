ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Highlights: Biden’s inflation fight, consumer pulse

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

___

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank’s work. The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank’s highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

___

US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence edged down in May as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May — still a strong reading — from 108.6 in April. The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also fell in May to 149.6 from 152.9 in April. President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday as soaring inflation continues to carve up Americans’ earnings.

___

NEW YORK (AP) — The unofficial start of summer is offering a troubling look at what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights over a five-day stretch including the Memorial Day weekend, as bad weather, crews calling in sick, and other factors snarled their operations. Delta Air Lines, which is usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights from Thursday through Monday. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints during that timeframe.

___

Stocks slip on Wall Street as messy May comes to a close

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower after another wobbly day on Wall Street Tuesday, closing out a rocky month. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier. The index managed to eke out a tiny gain for May but only after several abrupt swings. Last week the S&P 500 had its biggest weekly gain since late 2020, breaking a seven-week losing streak that nearly brought it into a bear market. Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks amid worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

___

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law on hold while a lawsuit plays out in lower courts. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to grant the emergency request from two technology industry groups that challenged the law in federal court. The majority provided no explanation for its decision.

___

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

___

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1% amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The latest data from European Union statistics agency Eurostat on Tuesday showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months. Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people. Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997. Food prices also rose 7.5%, while prices for goods were up 4.2% and the cost for services rose 3.5%.

___

Deutsche Bank, subsidiary raided over ‘greenwashing’ claims

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold. Frankfurt prosecutors said the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet. A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds. Deutsche Bank said in a statement that Tuesday’s raids were “directed against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS.” It said DWD was cooperating with ”all relevant regulators and authorities on this matter.”

___

The S&P 500 dropped 26.09 points, or 0.6%, to 4,132.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to 32,990.12. The Nasdaq lost 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 12,081.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave back 23.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,864.04.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#European Union#Consumer Confidence#Pulse#Politics Federal#Election Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#Ap#Federal Reserve#The White House#Americans#The Conference Board
Reuters

Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also...
BUSINESS
pymnts

US Consumers Pull Back on Major Purchases

U.S. Consumer Confidence as measured by the Conference Board is beginning to slip amid stubbornly high inflation and some are beginning to show reluctance when it comes to making big purchases, according to Reuters on Tuesday (May 31). The index stood at 106.4 for May, down slightly from April's figure,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
International Business Times

Markets Waver On Inflation Worry; Oil Rebounds From Losses

Asian and European stock markets wavered on Wednesday, as traders digested Wall Street losses and data showing that runaway inflation shows no sign of easing. Oil however rallied after sinking sharply on reports that OPEC was considering suspending Russia from an output deal, which observers said could allow producers to pump more.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday says...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy