ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nick Saban on Texas A&M spat: ‘I have no problem’ with Jimbo Fisher

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcJ63_0fwBpVpV00

DESTIN, Fla. — Alabama coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his feud with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher on Tuesday as Southeastern Conference leaders gathered for spring meetings at a resort on the Florida Gulf Coast.

“I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong,” Saban said when asked if he had evidence that Texas A&M has been buying players with name, image and likeness compensation deals. “OK, and I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions as I’ve said that before.”

Saban added: “I have no problem with Jimbo. I have no problem with Jimbo at all.”

Saban set off Fisher two weeks ago when he called out Texas A&M and other schools while talking about the need for NIL regulation in college sports.

Fisher responded angrily, saying Saban’s comments were despicable and calling his former boss at LSU a “narcissist” while denying any wrongdoing with his program that landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rp1y0_0fwBpVpV00
Alabama coach Nick Saban said he has no problem with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
AP

The SEC spring meetings — taking place in person for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic — were the first opportunity for the two superstar coaches to meet face-to-face since the dustup. Fisher was not scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart downplayed the back and forth between Fisher and Saban. Smart worked under Saban for years, including a season at LSU when Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator.

“You guys should be on the headphones sometimes,” Smart said, referencing the interaction between coaches on game days. “It just happened in front of everybody.”

Before heading into what was scheduled to be a five-hour meeting with all 14 SEC coaches, Saban met with reporters for about 10 minutes.The first question Saban he was asked was about Texas A&M and he quickly pivoted into trying to make a broader point about NIL.

“Some kind of uniform name, image and likeness standard that supports some kind of equitable, national competition I think is really, really important in college athletics and college football,” Saban said.

Saban said transparency was needed to ensure athletes are signing legitimate deals that pay them for their services and that boosters needed to be kept out of recruiting.

The NCAA lifted most of its rules barring athletes from earning money from sponsorship and endorsement deals last July, but there are concerns among many in college sports that NIL deals are being used as recruiting inducements and de facto pay-for-play. The NCAA issued guidance to Division I members in early May to make clear booster-funded collectives being involved in recruiting is a rules violation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrYYI_0fwBpVpV00
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was not scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Believe me, I’m all for players making as much as they can make,” Saban said. “But I also think we’ve got to have some uniform, transparent way to do that.”

Florida coach Billy Napier, another former Saban assistant and newcomer to the SEC in his first year in Gainesville, ducked commenting about Saban and Fisher, but agreed the current situation with NIL compensation is difficult to manage.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Kswy_0fwBpVpV00
Deion Sanders refuses to take Nick Saban’s call after $1 million ‘lie’

“We’re living in a land of no laws,” Napier said, but added he has no qualms with football players taking home some of the millions in revenue they generate.

“It’s foolish to say the players don’t deserve a piece of the pie,” Napier said. “If there’s no players in the stadium there’s nobody sitting in the stands, and nobody sitting at home watching on TV.”

Saban reiterated Alabama players made plenty of money with NIL deals last year, hiring agents to guide them through the process.

He just wants those deals to be struck after a player enrolls at a school.

“This is not about Alabama,” Saban said. “This is not about what’s best for us. I just hope we can sort of put some guardrails on all of this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Describes SEC Coaches Meeting In 2 Words

The SEC coaches convened Tuesday for the conference's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Given recent drama between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, some onlookers may have hoped to hear about reality TV-like histrionics taking place. Given his active Twitter presence and willingness to poke fun at his...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Gainesville, TX
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Destin, FL
College Station, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, AL
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban treating Jimbo "like a fly on your potato salad" at SEC meetings

This year's SEC spring meetings are taking place in Destin, Florida, and naturally the thing on everyone's mind is how Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher would interact. Saban infamously stated that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team" during recruiting season, kicking off a fiery response from Fisher. But...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy