Uvalde, TX

'My heart hurts': First funeral held for student after Texas school shooting

By Jack Morphet, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q087U_0fwBp5D600

An heroic fourth-grader who died while calling 911 to get help for her classmates during last week’s tragic Texas school shooting was remembered at her funeral Tuesday as a “sweet, sassy” youngster.

“My heart hurts for everyone in this town,” relative Jysenia Garcia said outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, where the short tragic life of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was being remembered by friends, loved ones and members of the community.

“When you know the families of the kids who lost their kids and the shooter’s family, you don’t know where to put your heart,” added Garcia.

“We’ve had a few moments of laughter in our home since the shooting, but then we all look at each other in guilt. I feel guilty smiling. I even felt guilty putting makeup on for the funeral. I don’t know why, I just did.”

Amerie, who called 911 for help at Robb Elementary School when she was gunned down, was laid to rest in the first of what will be a string of somber ceremonies for the hard hit town of 16,000.

She had just turned 10 two weeks before her death.

“Amerie was sweet, sassy, funny,” the girl’s cousin, Zaedy Martinez, told The Post. “Everyone’s calling her a hero for calling 911. She was so brave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KYWH_0fwBp5D600
Amerie Jo Garza, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, is seen in this undated photo obtained from social media.
AMERIE JO GARZA'S FAMILY

Amerie’s aunt, Angie Ortega, said the family is “just trying to hang on.

“We’re just trying to get through today,” she said.

Her stepfather, medical technician Angel Garza, was tending to another victim when he learned the girl he raised as his own was dead, his mother told People magazine .

“He was helping children,” Berlinda Arreola said of her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rx6U8_0fwBp5D600
Amerie Jo Garza, who called 911 for help at Robb Elementary School when she was gunned down, was laid to rest in the first of what will be a string of somber ceremonies for the hard hit town of 16,000.
James Keivom

He said he was told the tragic news about his stepdaughter when another student, covered in blood, told him it was Amerie’s blood on her.

Meanwhile, funeral services for her schoolmate, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez , are scheduled for later on Tuesday at another Uvalde funeral home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl0kd_0fwBp5D600
Pallbearers carry the casket of Robb Elementary School mass shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza during a funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmaX7_0fwBp5D600
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza to her burial site in Uvalde, Texas.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Her family described the bubbly youngster in her obituary as “a sweet girl” and said “those who know and loved her were blessed with her kind, ambitious, friendly and sweet soul.”

At the girl’s wake Monday her family asked for privacy.

Three other wakes are being held on Tuesday for other victims, including schoolteacher Irma Garcia, 46, one of two educators killed in the massacre.

The two other wakes are for students Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores.

Police said 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos barricaded himself in adjoining classrooms in the school and shot the victims with an AR-15 assault rifle.

