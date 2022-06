Spend some of your vacation time taking in the sights in cities and towns across our state. Here are just a few suggestions. About a four-hour drive northwest of Tucson lies Prescott, a small town oasis that is renown for everything from being a major filming site for Billy Jack; to headquartering the Phippen Museum; to being a destination for summertime celebrations.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO