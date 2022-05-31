ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery bandits cause $50K in damages vandalizing Southampton club

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZU0s_0fwBo7Vp00

Talk about sh–ty!

A drunken partygoer (or partygoers) vandalized the bathroom at the Main Room nightclub in Southampton on Saturday night causing $50,000 in damages.

“They bashed everything, they pulled out the urinal water line,” distraught owner Zach Erdem tells Page Six. “It’s almost an entire wall. It’s very upsetting. Why would you do that?”

Video seen by Page Six shows six massive holes in the walls all around the bathroom — plus a urinal ripped out.

The perpetrators hit when the club was busy.

“No one knows who it was,” Erdem says. “To pull that out you have to be a powerful person. They are animals. It was scary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAFYt_0fwBo7Vp00
Vandals caused major damage to the bathroom of the Southhampton hot spot.
Instagram

We’re told there were no plumbers available over the busy holiday weekend, but luckily there was at least one other functional bathroom at the spot.

Erdem tells us the damage will cost him $50,000 to fix, and that he plans to keep security guards outside the bathrooms to make sure the culprits don’t strike again.

“Every single person in and out, he will check the door to check that everything is OK,” Erdem says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNCUf_0fwBo7Vp00
“It’s almost an entire wall. It’s very upsetting. Why would you do that?” owner Zach Erdem questioned.
Instagram

He is also offering a $1,000 reward and free meals to anyone who tips him to the identity of the bathroom bandits.

The venue was formerly known as Buddha Lounge. Last year, cops showed up when a Flo Rida concert for an exclusive group of just 22 got too loud.

Over at Erdem’s other spot Blu Mar, things were calmer. Jason Binn’s Du Jour magazine hosted a bash that brought out Katie Couric and Rev. Al Sharpton, we hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST0tz_0fwBo7Vp00
Erdem tells us the damage will cost him $50,000 to fix.
Instagram

However, at his restaurant 75 Main, there were some angry and impatient customers due to Erdem drawing attention now that his reality show , ”Serving the Hamptons,” is airing on Discovery.

“You couldn’t walk two feet without customers taking selfies with him and his staff from 75 Main Street,” said a spy, who noted it caused some chaos. “It happened so much that food was delayed by an hour at some patrons’ tables. People were pretty angry.”

Meanwhile, over at Michael Pitsinos’ NAIA Restaurant at the Capri hotel, billionaire John Catsmidatidis showed off his 50-pound weight loss.

The WABC Radio owner was spotted hosting a breakfast with Suffolk County Police Commissioner and former NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison, and former Gov. David Paterson.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
David Paterson
Person
Rodney Harrison
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Al Sharpton
Daily Mail

Terrified residents say they are living in fear of knife-wielding gang roaming their neighbourhood that has left them too scared to park their cars outside their homes after 37 vehicles were vandalised

Terrified residents in Hull say they are living in fear of a knife-wielding gang roaming their neighbourhood slashing car tyres, banging on homes and even smashing a window. Since December, people living in New George Street have repeatedly had their cars vandalised by a group of young men, aged about 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nelson cuckooing murder: 'Evil and manipulative bully' found guilty

An "evil and manipulative bully" who inflicted more than 160 injuries on a "vulnerable" man he had "cuckooed" has been found guilty of murder. Naeem Mustafa, 46, inflicted fatal injuries on Michael Brierley at the 48-year-old's bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November 2021. Lancashire Police said Mustafa, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Vandals#Bandits#Violent Crime#Southampton#Southhampton
BBC

Newport man jumped to death after killing wife in stabbing

A man took his own life after stabbing his wife to death, an inquest has heard. Kerry Bradford, 57, from Bettws, Newport, died when husband Nicholas stabbed her on the head, neck, back and arms last April. Mr Bradford was later found dead after jumping from a multi-storey car park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Airbnb Guest Says She Was Robbed in Viral TikTok, Commenters Suggest Hosts Did It

In a viral video shared on TikTok earlier this month, an Airbnb guest claimed the property she was renting was broken into and her stuff was stolen. In the clip, which was uploaded by TikTok user Sylvia (@sylpal), she showed how the keypad entry lock for the Dallas, Texas apartment was broken. She then proceeded to detail all the items that were stolen, which included a pair of AirPods, her iPad, and a good chunk of her makeup. Curiously, though, none of the TVs in the property were taken and it was only Sylvia’s items missing.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.“Am super proud that Seamus will...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Victim Of Scam After Receiving “Suspicious” Letter

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he was on the sharp end of a scam that promised him an OBE from Buckingham Palace. Disguised as the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, the presenter received an “official-looking email” explaining that he was going to receive the Order of the British Empire. “There were a couple of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Victim Of Scam After Receiving “Suspicious” Letter appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy