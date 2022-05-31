ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'It was scary': 83-year-old woman recounts being shot while in bed

By Barry Simms
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Tyson is recovering at home, surrounded by her family. She said despite what happened, she feels blessed. "My son told me, 'Ma, let's show you where it came in,'" Tyson said. Tyson describes how she got shot. The hole in her bedroom window shows the seriousness of what...

www.wbaltv.com

Wbaltv.com

Police: Man shot outside Annapolis beauty salon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are searching for the person who they said shot a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon outside a beauty salon. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. Police said it is a busy shopping center and the incident could've been worse.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-Year-Old Girl Grazed In Weekend Inner Harbor Homicide, Police Say; Images Of People To Identify Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said. Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them. thumbnail_image2thumbnail_image0 (4)Untitled design (10) Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.  Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday. Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said. Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street, where they found the unidentified victim shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Missing teen from Dundalk found

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police have found the 17-year-old missing girl from the Dundalk area. If anyone has any information please call 410-307-2020 or 911.
DUNDALK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.”  At the scene, police say they found … Continue reading "Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear" The post Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager Shot Inside Carryout Restaurant In West Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while he was inside of a store on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers learned of the shooting around 5:25 p.m. when the gunshot victim flagged them down in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania, police said. The teen told the officers that he was inside of a carryout restaurant when someone fired a gun outside of the restaurant, according to authorities. A bullet came flying through the restaurant window, striking him in the left forearm. The unexpected injury prompted the teen to run away, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities. Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 22, Charged With Murder In Deadly West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a year after a Baltimore man was killed, police have made an arrest in his murder. Keonteze Montgomery, 22, of Baltimore, was taken into custody Friday in the July 2021 shooting death of Donta Sampson, Baltimore Police said. Sampson, 45, was shot and killed July 18, 2021, in the 800 block of West Lexington Street, according to city police. Montgomery was arrested in the 500 block of North Curley Street on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. The 22-year-old remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old boy shot while inside West Baltimore restaurant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while inside a store Tuesday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m., officers were flagged down by a shooting victim in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police observed the teenage victim with gunshot wounds to the left forearm. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Life For Brutal West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020. Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE, MD

