'It was scary': 83-year-old woman recounts being shot while in bed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said. Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them. thumbnail_image2thumbnail_image0 (4)Untitled design (10) Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday. Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said. Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO