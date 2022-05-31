ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Gloria Booth Peterson

 2 days ago

Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Hicks Chapel in Center, Texas. Elder Faye Dell Allen of Strong...

Rebecca (Becky) Ann Simmons

Becky was born January 2, 1941 in Timpson, Texas to John Herbert and Margaret (Prycer) Eakin. She was the eldest daughter of their 6 children and graduated Salutatorian from Timpson High School in 1959. She continued her education at the University of St. Thomas in Houston where she obtained a double major in Biology and English in only 3 years. Immediately after graduation she worked as a research assistant at Baylor College of Medicine. Her true calling was to educate, so in 1963 she accepted a position teaching high school Biology at Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. It was there she met her husband, John Earl, and they were married on June 12, 1966. After taking time off from teaching to raise her family, she returned back to the classroom until her retirement in 2000.
TIMPSON, TX
Paxton Methodist Weekly, May 29

May 31, 2022 - Sunday was the last Sunday of the Easter Season. What many see as the birth of the Christian Church, Pentecost, comes next Sunday. Shortly we enter into Ordinary Time, which most people would vote for—just regular, everyday time. But our world was shattered once again by gun violence. This week it happened at an elementary school right here in our beloved Texas. Twenty-one people, nineteen of the them children, were gunned down in their classrooms by an 18-year-old armed with a semi-automatic weapon. There are no thoughts or prayers that can help grieving parents, siblings, and grandparents at this time. We recoil at the idea that our children are not safe when we send them to school. The week before was a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. And before that, a church shooting. What will we do about this madness? Perhaps our leaders will heed the overwhelming call from Americans, put aside their differences, and work together to help heal our country.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
“Praying On My Way Home” by Doug Fincher

May 31, 2022 - In 1949, Daddy moved our family of eight children to a house on the Shelbyville Hill. It was a good year for me: I had been converted in a tent revival that year and George Smith had given me a job taking up tickets at The Rio Theater in Center. I was able to hitch-hike to work every Saturday and hitch-hiked back home around midnight. I would be dropped off on the hilltop where the old cotton gin used to be and walked the 100 yard walk to the house in total darkness. I could see neither the road nor the dark ditches on each side.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Attention Young Adults: Sign Up for Workforce Information Session

June 2, 2022 - Work Force Solutions Deep East Texas invites you to visit our office to hear what services we can offer you. Learn about our Paid Work Experience, Employment Readiness, Free Childcare, Tuition Assistance, and Job Searching Assistance!. A Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Information session is...
CENTER, TX
Tenaha July 4th Fireworks Display; Remember, Honor Those Close to Your Heart

In addition to live music, food, and a beautiful fireworks display, the Tenaha Together Committee would like to present the opportunity for the community to remember and honor persons close to their heart. Their names will be read during the ceremony. Forms and donations “in memory of” or “in honor...
TENAHA, TX
VFW Post 8904, Auxiliary to Remember D-Day with Laying of Memorial Wreath

©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) June 1, 2022 - On June 6, 1944, 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily-fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France. General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the operation a crusade in which “we will accept nothing less than full victory.” More than 5,000 Ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion, and by day’s end on June 6, the Allies gained a foothold in Normandy. The D-Day cost was high - more than 9,000 Allied Soldiers were killed or wounded - but more than 100,000 Soldiers began the march across Europe to defeat Hitler.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
VFW Post 8904 Hosts Memorial Day Program at Windham Civic Center

June 1, 2022 (Photo Album) - Community members gathered Monday, May 30 at the John D. Windham Civic Center for a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by VFW Post 8904 and Auxiliary to remember all Shelby County soldiers who gave all in their 'Last Full Measure of Devotion.' Elder Faye Dell Allen with Strong Triumph Church gave the invocation and the posting of the ceremonial rifle was performed by Sr. Vice Commander Newton Johnson, Jr. and Kenneth Dickerson. Post Quartermaster Larry Hume spoke, "You have just witnessed the posting of the military battle cross whose origins go back to a time of the Civil War when riffles were used to mark the graves of the fallen so that they could later be recovered. The battle cross is a visible reminder of the fallen that we honor here and across this nation today."
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Fatal Crash Near Martinsville Takes Life of Center Woman

June 2, 2022 – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash in Nacogdoches County on state Highway 7, approximately 12 miles west of Center, that occurred Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 1 p.m., a 2011 Ford pickup was...
CENTER, TX
Crash at SH 87, FM 414 Results in DWI Arrest

June 2, 2022 - State Highway 87 South was the scene of a major single-vehicle crash Friday, May 27, 2022. The crash occurred immediately following the Center High School graduation. According to Trooper Keith Jones, at 9:19pm Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State...
CENTER, TX
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, June 6 Agenda

May 31, 2022 - A REGULAR MEETING TO PROPOSE THE TAX RATE AND BUDGET of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha independent School District will be held June 6, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be...
TENAHA, TX
Perry Sampson Park Reopening/Re-Dedication Ribbon Cutting

June 2, 2022 - The public is invited to attend the historic Perry Sampson Park Reopening/Re-Dedication Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am. Perry Sampson Park, a 4 acre neighborhood park, was established in the 1980s. For the past 10 years, the City of Center has been working on a rehabilitation plan to improve and upgrade the historic park.
CENTER, TX
Leading Educator of Dementia Caregivers to Speak at Caregivers Conference

May 31, 2022 - A leading educator of dementia caregivers, Tam Cummings, PhD, will be the featured speaker at the 2022 Caregivers Conference. Cummings is the author of four books for dementia caregivers, and developed the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT) for classifying dementia stages by behaviors. Cummings is also a pioneer in developing measurement and classification tools for Frontotemporal Dementias – a condition called “Cruelest Disease You’ve Never Heard Of” by the television new show 60 Minutes. She says her mission is to “Inspire, Educate and Empower Dementia Caregivers.”
LUFKIN, TX
USDA Reminds Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

June 1, 2022 – Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage report should make an appointment with the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline. An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Joaquin VFD Reports of Structure Fire, Medical Response Calls

May 31, 2022 - Looking back over the past week, here is a breakdown of the calls the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to. Starting on Monday May 24th a call came in about a building behind a house on fire on FM 139. Upon arriving on the scene the JVFD found a small shed fully engulfed in flames. Assisted by a few members of DeSoto Fire District #1 the Joaquin VFD took the shed down and extinguished the fire. Just as the scene was set to be cleared, the homeowner came out of the house and declared that the back room was on fire. The firetrucks that had left returned to the scene and the JVFD and DFD1 made short work of any flames found in the back room, preventing any spread to the rest of the house.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Shelby County Commissioners Approve County Road for Subdivision

May 31, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners considered the approval of a county road for a subdivision that is working to be established in precinct 3 during their meeting held May 11, 2022. Darin Borders spoke to the commissioners about the subdivision he is working to establish. "I came...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

