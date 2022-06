COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of Cleveland's most prominent politicians has decided to call it quits before the end of her final term in office. State Sen. Sandra R. Williams (D-Cleveland) announced on the Senate floor Wednesday she will resign less than seven months before she was originally scheduled to leave. Williams, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in the 21st district, will officially step down next week.

