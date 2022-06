(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles is seeing record-breaking gas prices this Memorial Day. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is reaching $6.16 in Los Angeles County. Meanwhile, the average is $6.14 in Orange County, $6.05 in San Bernardino County, and six-dollars and three cents in Riverside County. Triple-A reports that national prices are 40-percent higher than this time last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO