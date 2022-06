KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A crash between a semi truck and a car shut down southbound lanes of I-435 in Kansas City, KS, for nearly three hours early Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded at 2:43 a.m. to Interstate 435 south of Interstate 70 in response to the wreck, shutting down southbound lanes of the highway. The crash caused the semi to jackknife on the interstate, contributing to the traffic incident.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO