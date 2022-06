From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An extra thick slab of pork is chopped and charred along the edges and a fresh-from-the oven french loaf is smothered in a creamy mayo, vegetables and herbs. All together, you get a banh mi experience with a great balance of crunchy and soft textures that makes a solid case for sandwiches as one of our life's simplest pleasures. And if you take advantage of the “buy two get one free” deal, you can have a couple for lunch and save the third for dinner.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO