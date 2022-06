Cody Eakin is not necessarily a well-known commodity for his on-ice performance, but he is known throughout the league for having a really good head of hair. Eakin got 8.9 percent of the votes in that category in the NHLPA’s player poll. He’s been with the Sabres for two seasons, playing in more of a defensive and checking role for the team while also bringing a veteran presence to the group. He has only put up a combined 19 points in his two years in Buffalo, but his contributions go beyond points while playing in the bottom-six of the depth chart.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO